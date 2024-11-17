Supporters of an advent calendar appeal are hoping to spread joy in the lead up to Christmas.

Marie Pears is calling for donations of advent calendars which will be distributed to people in need.

Deliveries will be made to foodbanks, children’s homes, care homes and families with low incomes.

The appeal last ran in 2022. Photo: Marie Pears

Marie, who lives in Stamford, said: “The appeal was started by someone else with the aim of supporting foodbanks and children’s homes , but since then we’ve asked for nominations to help people who are living on their own, have health problems or low income families.

“Since covid in particular I think we’ve all realised that life can change so quickly and it’s nice to know there is a community around which is willing to help other people.”

To nominate someone to receive an advent calendar, email their name, address and the reason for your nomination to adventappealheretohelpothers@gmail.com

Donations of advent calendars can be dropped off at the following collection points until November 24:

• Stamford - Nelsons Butchers, The Danish Invader, The Ivy Lodge, Bluebird Care, Malcolm Sargent School, 9 Laughton Drive PE9 2JW, 9 Hambleton Road PE9 2RY (leave in the porch)

• Bourne - The Sugar Mill, Creative Squirrels, 7 Plumpton Close PE10 0ZE

• Carlby - 3 Manor Road PE9 4LZ

• Uppingham - Nelsons Butchers

• Oakham - Nelsons Butchers

• Deeping - 7 Lime Tree Avenue PE6 8DQ

• Ancaster - 3 West View NG32 3RE