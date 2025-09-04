It was a wet start to the Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2025 but it didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.

The first horse inspection on Wednesday was delayed due to rain showers but eventually got underway with 52 horses presented to the ground jury for the four-day event at Burghley House near Stamford.

Several athletes had their hands full on the runway, as horses were keen to get on with the job. First-timer Aimee Penny's PSH Encore, for Great Britain, kicked out part of the floral display at the far end of the horse inspection strip, while Global Fision M, representing New Zealand, very nearly knocked rider Lauren Innes to the ground in his enthusiasm and Ballyneety Rocketman, presented by Ireland’s Sam Watson, snorted loudly throughout, much to the amusement of the crowds packed in to the stands.

Lincolnshire’s own defending champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo passed in style, and only one horse was not accepted by the jury and vets into the competition – Burghley debutante Laura Birley (GBR)’s Bob Cotton Bandit.

Winner of the Hi Ho Silver best dressed lady award was Samantha Lissington (New Zealand) who sported a pale blue Zara trouser suit accessorised with her grandmother's bracelet and Fairfax and Favor boots. Best dressed man was Matthew Heath, representing Great Britain and wearing a tweed suit with long jacket, by Holland Cooper.

Oakham’s Alex Tordoff was also among those there with his horse Cool Jack, ready to make their debut appearance.

The competition starts today with Harry Meade, for Great Britain, and the first of his three rides, Et Hop Du Matz, in the arena at 10am for dressage after Grace Cooper has completed the guinea pig test.

Dressage continues tomorrow, ahead of cross country - the big draw for man visitors on Saturday. The competition concludes on Sunday with showjumping before the winner is announced.

As well as the equestrian side of things, there’s much to enjoy for visitors - with hundreds of stalls spread across Burghley Park.