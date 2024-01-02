Storm Henk has resulted in flooding across the area, leaving some roads impassable.

Rain and strong winds have hit the area today (Tuesday, January 2) and are expected to continue into the evening.

Some roads affected by heavy flooding are:

• A47 Eastbound from The Drift at Wansford to junction 15 of the A1260 Nene Parkway

• A47 closed at Morcott

• A605 between Oundle and Warmington

• A15 at Thurlby, at junction with Northorpe

• A606 closed at Whitwell

• A606 Langham

• A6003 at Manton Bridge

• A1175 between Stamford and Uffington

• Main Street, Whissendine

• Stamford Road, King’s Cliffe

• Corby Road, Gretton

• Blatherwycke Road, Blatherwycke

• Wansford Road, Yarwell

• Water Lane, Thurlby

• Glebe Road between North Luffenham and Morcott

• Geeston Road closed between Ketton and Collyweston

• A427 between Lower Benefield and Weldon

• Main Street, Belmesthorpe

• Ostler’s Drive, Barleythorpe

• Weston Road, Edith Weston

• Main Street, Whitwell

• A6003, Caldecott

• Cold Overton Road, Oakham

• Braunston Road, Oakham

• Back Lane, Barrowden

• Station Road, Wing

• The A52 at Osbournby

• A15 between Bourne and A52

• A6121 at Toft

• A52 at Haceby

• A151 in Bourne bypass

• B1177 in Horbling

• Teigh Road, Market Overton

• B1177 in Dowsby and Pointon

• A1 northbound and southbound closed at Marston

This list will be updated as we receive further information.

The A1, north & southbound lanes at Marston have been closed due to flooding. Please avoid the area.



Please take your time if travelling on the roads in the county. Drive safely, remember your stopping distances, and leave plenty of space between you & any vehicles ahead.

There are also delays in Burley in Rutland after a serious crash.

There are also flood warnings in place across the county including one for the Lower River Glen from Greatford to Surfleet Seas End, including the Bourne Eau in Bourne and the area around Kates Bridge at Baston and Pinchbeck.

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is in place until 9pm tonight (Tuesday).

To let us know about a road closure or flooding, email maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.

School shut after flooding

The flood gate at the Stamford Meadows has been closed

The flood gate at Stamford Meadows has been closed after the river burst its banks.

People should not walk through due to a risk of deep water and strong currents, the sign on the gate warns.

Flooding in Bath Row, Stamford

North Luffenham Household Waste and Recycling Centre has closed early today due to flooding on the road to the site.