Storm Henk hits Lincolnshire and causes roads to flood across Stamford, Grantham, Bourne, Spalding, Market Deeping and Rutland area
Storm Henk has resulted in flooding across the area, leaving some roads impassable.
Rain and strong winds have hit the area today (Tuesday, January 2) and are expected to continue into the evening.
Some roads affected by heavy flooding are:
There are also delays in Burley in Rutland after a serious crash.
There are also flood warnings in place across the county including one for the Lower River Glen from Greatford to Surfleet Seas End, including the Bourne Eau in Bourne and the area around Kates Bridge at Baston and Pinchbeck.
A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is in place until 9pm tonight (Tuesday).
The flood gate at Stamford Meadows has been closed after the river burst its banks.
People should not walk through due to a risk of deep water and strong currents, the sign on the gate warns.
North Luffenham Household Waste and Recycling Centre has closed early today due to flooding on the road to the site.