A green flag recognises a school’s commitment to helping the environment.

St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford has been awarded a green flag with distinction from the Eco-Schools programme.

Throughout the school year, pupils have completed a variety of initiatives, including recycling week, green mornings when pupils and families help maintain the school grounds and the Keep Britain Tidy campaign with litter picking at Stamford Meadows.

Pupils at St Gilbert’s School in Stamford with a green flag

Environmental lessons linked to the curriculum have also been a key part of the school’s commitment to sustainability.

Eco leader, Mrs Munson-Pike, said: “This award is a reflection of the hard work and passion of our entire school community.

“Our pupils have been the driving force behind these initiatives, showing creativity, teamwork and a deep sense of responsibility for the planet.”



