The mum of a toddler who died from a little-known disease says she can’t thank a local author enough for writing a second book in his memory.

Bourne writer Bea Maskery published Tommy The Kawasaki King: How His Heart Saved Others in June about Stamford boy Tommy Rodgers who died last year aged just 14 months from Kawasaki disease.

Having written it with and for Tommy’s parents Katie Youngs and Dan Rodgers, Bea then stunned her old schoolfriend by presenting Katie with a second illustrated children’s book - Tommy The Kawsaki King: Where Tommy’s Footprints Go.

Both books are available to buy on Amazon for £9.99 each

“I didn't have a clue it was even happening,” said Katie.

“Bea just did it at night and sent it to me the next morning.

“I literally just woke up and watched a video of her reading it to me and showing me the pages and I cried. I was so overwhelmed.”

Katie Youngs and Dan Rodgers with Krystal, Frankie, Tommy and Ezme

Bea wrote the story overnight in around four hours after a moment of inspiration.

“It was a bit of a quick decision,” she said.

“I just thought the first book was really raw and it's a tough read for some people, and quite emotional. So it was more for the family, to bring a bit of calm back into everything that had just happened with the first book.”

Bea’s first book raises awareness of Kawasaki disease and its symptoms

While the first book shows what happened to Tommy during his life, to raise awareness of the symptoms, the follow-up highlights the little boy’s legacy and how he is now helping to save lives.

“She wanted to do a follow-up book on Tommy and where his footprints go and where we want them to go,” said Katie.

“So in the book he's in the hospital between the chairs and the waiting rooms, he's in the children's nurseries. He's at the schools.

Bea Maskery wrote the follow-up as a surprise. All royalties go to a Kawasaki disease charity

“His footprints are with parents by the hospital bed, and with the children as they're fighting the disease.

“He's flying over everywhere. His angel wings are in every single page. It's beautiful.

“He's still with us everywhere if we keep him there.”

It dedicates a page to Stamford couple Rob and Francesca Knight and their son Edward, who survived Kawasaki because of symptoms they spotted thanks to Katie’s awareness campaign.

Tommy watches over Stamford couple Francesca and Rob Knight and their son Edward who survived Kawasaki thanks to his story

As with the first, all royalties from the book - which is £9.99 from Amazon - will go to Societi, a charity which raises money to train medical professionals in how to spot and treat Kawasaki disease.

“There are no words to thank Bea enough for her selflessness,” Katie said.

“She has taken awareness of this to the next level and I can’t thank her enough. Even if people don’t buy the book, so long as they’re talking about Kawasaki, that’s massive.”

Bea Maskery

Katie and Bea are working hard to get the book promoted nationally, particularly on mainstream television.

And beside the book, Bea has just begun a “Say His Name” campaign to make sure Tommy is remembered and not just the disease.

“I've printed off loads and loads of photos of Tommy, laminated them and I think we're just going to blitz Stamford, Peterborough, Oakham, Bourne, and everywhere with photos of his face - just to remind people that the story is primarily about Tommy,” she said.

“With so many people fundraising for Kawasaki disease, I feel like his name has been forgotten almost.

“He was a baby and he was someone's baby. So I'm trying at the moment to bring Tommy back into it rather than just the disease that he died from.”

Katie says the first book has already been taken to a hospital in London where a child is now receiving care for Kawasaki.

She added: “I'm really proud of what we're doing and we're achieving so much.

“It's still bittersweet because I just wish somebody had done that for me, but I'm just so glad that we are making it.”