A town square was bustling with activity as artists swapped their studios for the streets.

Art Pop-Up, a Stamford-based organisation, held its third paint jam in Red Lion Square on Sunday (April 21).

Seventeen artists and muralists painted ‘live’ which attracted more than 1,740 observers throughout the day.

The Art Pop-Up paint jam event in Red Lion Square, Stamford. Photo: Larry Wilkes

The line-up included a number of local artists such as Cur5, Paul Kneen and Korp from Stamford.

DJ Johnny99 also played songs throughout the day, contributing to the atmosphere.

The event was funded by South Kesteven District Council for the third time, this time using the shared prosperity fund.

People stopped to watch

A view from Central Tea Room

PC Ingmar Collinson and Art Pop-Up founder Sam Roddan

