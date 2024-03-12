Signed albums by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran will be among the tantalising lots at a charity auction and music event later this month.

The free event is being hosted by Stamford Kiwanis, a charity which supports good causes, and takes place at Mama Liz’s, in North Street, on Saturday, March 23.

It runs from 1pm to 8pm and is supported by a line-up of bands throughout the day featuring Amber Mae (1pm), Steven Lee (2pm), Ages (3pm), Pot Luck (5pm), Richard Stevens (6pm) and JP and The Hat (7pm).

The Stamford Kiwanis run a series of events around the town to raise money for good causes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The auction takes place from 4pm, run by local auctioneer David Palmer, with the day’s proceeds to be split evenly between Alzheimer’s Research UK and Stamford Kiwanis.

As well as the signed and framed albums – Divide by Ed Sheeran and 1989 by Taylor Swift - the auction lots include experience days, theatre tickets for three shows, a dog portrait by Helen Roberts, afternoon tea for two at The Haycock, and a Tissot watch from Dawson of Stamford.