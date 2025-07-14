A local legend was given the honour of opening a village fete in her 90th year.

It was a poignant moment for Ryhall resident Betty Edwards whose mother had also opened the fete on her own 90th birthday.

The event took place at Ryhall Meadows Playing Field on Saturday afternoon with Betty arriving in style on a tuk tuk driven by villager John Smith.

Betty Edwards arrives in style. Photo: Jordane Edwards-Maddock

In her opening speech Betty told the crowd: “It’s such an honour and a wonderful opportunity to think that I’ve got my mother watching down on me.”

Betty is an avid fundraiser who supported the village church during the pandemic by walking laps of the village. She encouraged everyone to dig deep and spend lots of money at the fete to help other good causes.

Chairperson of the fete committee, Sandra Chapman, said: “Betty is a local legend and everyone loves her. She has done so much for the village so when it was suggested that we invite her to open the fete, we all said yes.”

Bourne Morris on a model train at Ryhall Village Fete 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The playing field was a hive of activity with a classic car display, mini steam train rides, stalls, games and entertainment from The Vintage Singers, The Acoustics, Triple Seven, Rutland Morris, a magician and Rutland and Stamford Sound presenter Rob Persani.

A fun dog show had to be cancelled due to the hot weather but plenty of animals were entered into the pet photo competition.

Proceeds are still being counted but half of the money will go to St John’s Church. The other half will be split between other village projects with applications open in the autumn.

Sandra added: “The fete committee had two aims - to bring people together to have a great day out and to raise some funds for the community. I think we’ve achieved both of those aims.

Robert Pues and Stephanie Smithson-Ingrey on the pirate stall at Ryhall Village Fete 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We’d like to thank everyone who came alone to support us and all our wonderful helpers and sponsors.”

Don Day with his 1952 at Velox Ryhall Village Fete 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Triple 7 at Ryhall Village Fete 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Helpers at Ryhall Village Fete 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Ryhall Village Fete 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Ted Johnson, 10, and Felix Johnson, five, enjoying an ice cream at Ryhall Village Fete 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Ryhall Village Fete 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

