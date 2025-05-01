More information has been released on the location of a new school.

Stamford North, which received outline planning permission in December, will bring 1,350 homes served by a new primary school.

A draft Section 106 agreement, which outlines contributions housing developers must make by building infrastructure, or making financial contributions towards it, has been drawn up.

The primary school site on the left and the locations of other schools in red. Dotted white lines show existing paths either side of Stamford Welland Academy. Images: Google Maps/Adam Urbanism

It provides some basic detail about the new school, including that it will be built behind Pembroke Road in Stamford and will have access from Little Casterton Road.

This is about the furthest point of the development site from three existing primary schools - Bluecoat, St Augustine’s and St George’s.

Secondary school Stamford Welland Academy lies roughly in the middle of the area to the south of the development, and there are already paths either side of the school grounds connecting to new estate, one from Green Lane, and another crossing Kesteven Road.

The locations of existing schools in red. Dotted white lines show existing paths either side of Stamford Welland Academy. Images: Google Maps

When the new primary school will open is not yet fixed. It will be triggered by the occupation of homes, with about half needing to be filled before a new school is considered necessary.

Stamford North will lie between Little Casterton Road and Ryhall Road, and will bring changes to Borderville Sport Centre’s fields due to a park being created that will run east-west through the development and over to the east of Ryhall Road.

A health facility is part of the Section 106 agreement, although this may not be a much-wanted second GP surgery for the town.

The proposed site of the new primary school, with playing fields marked in green. Illustration: Adam Urbanism

Shops, almshouses, a running track and a pub are also included in the plans.

What do you think of the location of the school? Share your views in the comments below.