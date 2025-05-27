Electric vehicle charging points will soon be rolled out across a number of town sites.

Stamford’s Brazenose Lane, New Cross Road, Station Road and Recreation Ground Road have all been selected as sites for new electric vehicle charging points.

The work by Lincolnshire County Council is planned for mid-June, following a delay caused by the local elections earlier this month.

Bath Row will also be home to a 50kw rapid charger, which is due to be fitted in August.

According to Lincolnshire County Councillor for Stamford West Richard Cleaver, highways officers have been working with conservation teams at the district council to ensure that the charge-point designs are in keeping with the requirements of the conservation area.



