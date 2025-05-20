A locomotive has been named after a volunteer who lovingly dedicated 20 years of his life to restoring it.

David O’Connell has been guiding the restoration of locomotive number 656 at Nene Valley Railway in Wansford.

His work has included everything from needle-gunning rusting frames to machining replacement parts and organising financial support.

David O'Connell with the engine Doc.

To honour David’s work the railway trustees decided to name the locomotive Doc - the name by which David is affectionately known,

Doc has now joined Nene Valley Railway’s fleet of steam engines and can be seen pulling trains along the line between Yarwell and Peterborough.