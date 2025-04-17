Police are warning drivers to avoid a stretch of the A1 due to a crash.

Officers are this afternoon (Thursday, April 17) at the scene of a crash on the A1 southbound at Sibson.

In a post on social media they advised of ‘considerable delays’ with 10 to 15 miles of slow traffic.

A1 sign

Queues are also being caused by a lane closure at Water Newton which has been in place since November last year.

The repairs to this section of the road may not happen until 2027.



