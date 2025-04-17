Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Long delays on A1 between Stamford and Peterborough after crash

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:41, 17 April 2025

Police are warning drivers to avoid a stretch of the A1 due to a crash.

Officers are this afternoon (Thursday, April 17) at the scene of a crash on the A1 southbound at Sibson.

In a post on social media they advised of ‘considerable delays’ with 10 to 15 miles of slow traffic.

A1 sign
A1 sign

Queues are also being caused by a lane closure at Water Newton which has been in place since November last year.

The repairs to this section of the road may not happen until 2027.


Accidents Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE