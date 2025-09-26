Proving they are not simply part of a large, corporate company, Boots Opticians in Stamford took the Mercury’s Customer Care Award.

They were judged to have a team that really cares for its customers, putting them first and ensuring they receive a friendly, helpful and professional service.

“I can hardly speak,” said Boots Opticians hub manager for Stamford, Robert Allen, as he returned to his table at Rutland Hall Hotel clutching the Customer Care trophy.

The team from Boots Opticians in Stamford win the Customer Care Award. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

“It’s absolutely amazing to have won this award, which recognises how we serve the community and that we have a fabulous team.

“It’s such a great award for us to win and will take pride of place behind the counter in our branch.”

The category was judged by Vicky Whiter and Marianne Tarrant of Peters’ Cleaners, a previous Mercury Business Award-winner.

Runners up and providing stiff competition for Boots were CG New Build Snagging in Bourne, and H Creative Services in Stamford.



