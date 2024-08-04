Drivers are facing lengthy delays on the A1 southbound.

Traffic is queueing for more than a mile in the Stretton area, heading towards Stamford.

According to the AA’s live traffic information, people can expect delays of about 20 to 25 minutes and the average speed on that southbound stretch is 10mph.

The A1 close to Stamford is having problems

No information has yet been shared by emergency services as to what has caused the delays.