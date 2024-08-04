A1 delays near Stretton, South Witham and towards Stamford
Published: 15:08, 04 August 2024
| Updated: 15:09, 04 August 2024
Drivers are facing lengthy delays on the A1 southbound.
Traffic is queueing for more than a mile in the Stretton area, heading towards Stamford.
According to the AA’s live traffic information, people can expect delays of about 20 to 25 minutes and the average speed on that southbound stretch is 10mph.
No information has yet been shared by emergency services as to what has caused the delays.
