Drivers face long delays after crashes on two stretches of the A1.

One lane was closed this morning (Thursday, January 11) from shortly before 8am following an accident on the southbound carriageway near the A151 Colsterworth Services Junction.

An early incident on the A1 southbound near Great Casterton and Tickencote is causing tailbacks through Stamford.

A1 sign

This was first reported shortly before 7am today.

UPDATE: The A1 is now clear.