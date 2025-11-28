A community Christmas Tree Festival has been officially declared open.

Mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler joined Stamford’s own Elphaba (Justine McGarrity) and Glinda (Nicola Sandall), from Stamford Pantomime Players’ production of The Wizard of Oz, to declare the tree festival at St John’s Church in Stamford open today (Friday, November 28).

The opening of the Stamford and District Lions Club's Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church by mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler, with front from left, Justine McGarrity as Elphaba, president of Stamford Lions Club Gill Clarke, Sally Sneath and Ghan and Nicola Sandall as Glinda. Photo: Iliffe Media

This year marks the 30th year of the festival now run by Stamford and District Lions Club, which also marks its 50th anniversary this year.

There are 41 trees from a range of community organisations and businesses and while it is free to attend, any donations will be given to Stamford Men’s Shed, a mental health group which has made its own pewter ornaments to hang on its tree.

“It is just so wonderful that we have this every year,” said Amanda, “And I must say a huge thank you to all the organisations taking part, and of course, to Stamford and District Lions Club.

Trees at the Christmas Tree Festival 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Looking at all the beautifully decorated trees in this calm and peaceful church is a really lovely way to start Christmas, and while you’re here you can also support a range of charities through the Cards for Good Causes shop.”

Amanda named the tree decorated by the Royal British Legion as among her favourites.

Joining Amanda and the fairies for the opening were volunteers from the Lions Club and Stewart Humm, from the Men’s Shed. The star of the show, though, was certainly Ghan, a dog owned by Lion Sally Sneath, who happily posed for photos.

President of Stamford Lions Gill Clarke said the tree festival is still popular and has grown since Covid-19 to the highest number of trees yet.

She recommended dusk as the perfect time to visit, as the lights on the trees twinkle in the glow of the stained glass windows.

The festival was originally started by the church wardens at All Saints and St John’s Church after seeing a similar display in Oundle.

The tree festival is open daily from 9.30am to 4pm, until Sunday, December 14. From Monday, December 15, any trees not wanted by the organisations which decorated them will be left outside the church for those in need, in return for a small donation to charity.