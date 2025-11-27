Bollards being installed outside M&S in St Paul’s Street, Stamford
Published: 09:00, 27 November 2025
Bollards are being installed to protect pedestrians from lorries.
Delivery drivers have been pulling up half on the pavement outside M&S in St Paul’s Street, Stamford.
And so in a bid to stop them endangering pedestrians - and damaging paving stones - bollards will be set along the edge of the pavement next to the M&S loading bay.
The work is being carried out by Lincolnshire County Council and should be completed in the next few days.