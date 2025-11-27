Bollards are being installed to protect pedestrians from lorries.

Delivery drivers have been pulling up half on the pavement outside M&S in St Paul’s Street, Stamford.

And so in a bid to stop them endangering pedestrians - and damaging paving stones - bollards will be set along the edge of the pavement next to the M&S loading bay.

Bollards will separate the road and path outside M&S. Photo: Iliffe Media

The work is being carried out by Lincolnshire County Council and should be completed in the next few days.