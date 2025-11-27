Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bollards being installed outside M&S in St Paul’s Street, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 27 November 2025

Bollards are being installed to protect pedestrians from lorries.

Delivery drivers have been pulling up half on the pavement outside M&S in St Paul’s Street, Stamford.

And so in a bid to stop them endangering pedestrians - and damaging paving stones - bollards will be set along the edge of the pavement next to the M&S loading bay.

Bollards will separate the road and path outside M&S. Photo: Iliffe Media
Bollards will separate the road and path outside M&S. Photo: Iliffe Media

The work is being carried out by Lincolnshire County Council and should be completed in the next few days.

Business Politics Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE