Drivers using mobile phones or not wearing seatbelts have been pulled over by police in an operation using an unmarked lorry.

Ninety offences were detected on the Lincolnshire stretch of the A1 during Operation Tramline.

Officers use a National Highways lorry cab to give them better visibility into other vehicles and this helped them spot 20 drivers using mobile phones, 25 not wearing seatbelts, and three not in proper control of their vehicles.

A police-eye view from the lorry cab

They also stopped seven people for driving without due care and attention, nine for having an insecure load, 17 for offences relating to the condition of their vehicles, and two professional drivers for going beyond their legally defined hours.

A 38-year-old man, who tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He remains under investigation.

Drivers were either given a traffic offence report or fined through a fixed penalty notice.

Vehicles found to be dangerous, or in the hands of people having had insufficient rest, were temporarily immobilised by police. This process, known as being cabled, involves a chain being locked around the wheels.

Inspector Jase Baxter said: “Sadly, even after 10 years of Operation Tramline, we are still detecting numerous offences of poor driving behaviours which the vast majority of our road using community also find completely unacceptable.

“We will continue to run these operations to detect and deter those who choose to drive in this manner, that can have devastating consequences for themselves and others.”

Marie Biddulph from National Highways said: “We know that driver distraction, such as using a mobile phone, and not wearing a seatbelt, are key factors in collisions which result in people being harmed on our roads. So, it is disappointing that we still have a minority of people who are prepared to put themselves and others at risk in this way.

“Our goal through Operation Tramline has always been to remind motorists to think carefully about their driving behaviours behind the wheel.”