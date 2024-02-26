A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a Mini crashed into three parked cars.

Police were called after a loud bang was heard in St Leonard’s Street in Stamford at just before 11pm on Saturday (February 24).

A silver Mini Cooper was left damaged in the road, with three parked cars and a nearby garden wall also damaged.

A silver Mini Cooper was involved

A man in his 30s failed a roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He has been released on bail while police inquiries are ongoing.

A wall was damaged outside Brownlow Terrace in Stamford

A wall at the junction of Wharf Road and St Leonard's Street in Stamford has been knocked over

A nearby wall was damaged

A silver Mini Cooper and parked cars were involved in a crash

Anyone with information on the incident who has not yet spoken to Lincolnshire Police can report it to them by calling 111 or visiting 111 online and referring to incident 458 of February 24.