A three-year campaign to create a low-traffic zone has reached the end of the road.

The St George’s Residents’ Association group has been calling for a low-traffic neighbourhood to be created near Stamford town centre since 2020 and last month renewed its plea for Lincolnshire County Council to take action.

They asked for St George’s Square, St George’s Street, Maiden Lane, Gas Lane, St Leonard’s Street, Blackfriars Street, St Mary’s Street and St Mary’s Place to be closed to through-traffic, meaning people could drive to reach homes, businesses and parking, but not use it as a shortcut.

A lorry stuck in St Mary's Street, Stamford

It follows a number of occasions where vehicles, mainly HGVs, have hit cars and buildings or become stuck near the arts centre.

In summer Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hit the brakes on low-traffic neighbourhoods as he ordered a review into them which prompted the council to ‘pause any work on introducing a low-traffic neighbourhood in Stamford’.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

A spokesperson for the council had said in October last year that a ‘consultation event would be held in the coming months’. This did not happen.

Stephen Gates and Shaun Ford of St George's Residents Association

Coun Kelham Cooke (Con), who represents Stamford East on Lincolnshire County Council, made the announcement that plans had been scrapped at a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday (November 28).

Although the Tory councillor did not toe the party line.

“I disagree with the government’s approach,” he said.

A lorry stuck in Gas Lane

“It is disappointing the county council will not be consulting residents and asking for their thoughts.”

He added: “I genuinely think it is a shame as it is making it more difficult in protecting the historic buildings which we all love.”

Lincolnshire County Council plans to install extra signage to stop lorry drivers travelling through the area.

A house on the corner of St George's Square and St Leonard's Street in Stamford was hit by a lorry in May 2022

Stamford Town Councillor Shaun Ford, who lives in St George’s Street, was one of the campaigners for the low-traffic neighbourhood. He said: “I think in years to come we will wish we would’ve controlled it differently when it’s taken a terrible toll on architecture.

“In that time I hope fatal or serious accidents don’t happen.

“That’s the core issue. It’s about cars taking precedence over people.”

Email your views to: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.