Angel Fair lunch at Burghley House raises £32,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 15:30, 04 February 2025

Fundraisers who organised a lunch at Burghley House near Stamford have donated £32,000 to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The Angel Fair lunch took place during Burghley Christmas Fair, with guests receiving VIP parking, lunch with wine, entry to the fair and tea after their shopping.

Money raised from ticket sales has been donated to the Peterborough-based hospice, which also serves the Stamford area.

The Angle Fair committee
The Angle Fair committee

Angel Fair lunch included millers Whitworth Bros, Morris Homes, The George Hotel of Stamford, Hambleton Bakery, and Stamford Property Company.

Abigail Benson from the Angel Fair committee said: “We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Miranda Rock for graciously letting us use the historic Old Kitchen in Burghley House for this special event.”

