A business with a long list of celebrity clients has won a luxury award.

Matthew Cox, from Stamford, is a third generation antique dealer but in recent years discovered his own passion for designing bespoke furniture.

With his partner Camilla McLean, he re-branded his antique business, Matthew Cox, in 2017 to include his own designs, and expanded by employing designers, makers and curators.

The Matthew Cox team

The team recently attended a ceremony at The Dorchester in Mayfair for the annual Walpole British Luxury Awards where they received the new ‘Luxury in the Making’ prize.

Investment over the past year in two new metalworking workshops, as well as helping to safeguard craft skills by accommodating numerous work experience placements and apprenticeships helped the business secure this inaugural award.

Some of Matthew Cox’s designs have been purchased by notable people such as Nigella Lawson and husband and wife Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and interior design company Charles and Co which finds furniture for A-list celebrities.