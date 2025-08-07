More details have been released about roadworks affecting a main road through Stamford.

The A6121 Ryhall Road is being resurfaced between Monday, September 8 and Saturday, October 18 - although the work itself is expected to take 20 days within this six-week window.

The work is costing £540,000.

The stretch of Ryhall Road being resurfaced from September 8 runs from the hospital roundabout to Stamford Retail Park and McDonald's. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for the resurfacing and traffic restrictions, says more accurate dates and times will be displayed along Ryhall Road before work begins.

The stretch being resurfaced runs from ‘the hospital roundabout’ where Ryhall Road meets St Paul’s Street and Uffington Road, to the entrance to McDonald’s and Stamford Retail Park.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the bottom of Melbourne Road and St George’s Avenue.

Signs will also direct drivers and pedestrians to diversions and alternative access arrangements.

Burghley Horse Trials will finish the day before the work is due to begin, on Sunday, September 7.

Stamford Town Bridge, currently closed for waterproofing work, is due to reopen on Monday, September 1.

The Stamford North development of up to 1,350 homes, which received outline planning approval in December, will result in future changes to Ryhall Road. These include a junction with an east-west link road across the development, and the realignment of a section of Ryhall Road slightly to the east, just north of Borderville Sports Centre.