A main road between two towns will be closed for 12 nights later this month.

Resurfacing of the A6121 Stamford-Bourne road on the north side of Essendine is being carried out by Rutland County Council from November 17, nightly between 7pm and 5am. It is expected to finish on November 28.

The alternative route during overnight closures will be via Greatford and Uffington. Because the route being closed is an A-road, the official diversion also must be on A-roads.

The official diversion will take traffic through Greatford and Uffington between 7pm and 5am. Image: Submitted

Emergency access will be maintained throughout the closures.

The work is being carried out by civil engineers Thomas Bow.