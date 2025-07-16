A professional body which employs more than 200 people is moving to a new location.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) is leaving Easton House in Church Street, Easton-on-the-Hill to move to new premises near Lynch Wood and close to Peterborough Showground.

Easton House is on the property market with Carter Jonas for £2.1million freehold.

In its marketing material online, the property is described as “previously a house and later extended to the rear and to the front” with more than 12,000sq ft of floor space.

There are three car parks within the grounds, and Carter Jonas is marketing the site as having the potential to be returned to housing, to become a hotel, or a leisure facility.

Formerly called the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, CIPS is a global professional body working for the procurement and supply profession globally.

It has more than 64,000 members in about 180 countries and has other offices around the world. Members are eligible for chartered status after completing a programme of continuing professional development, including the CIPS ethics test.

CIPS received a Royal Charter in 1992.