Work to rebuild a major town road is complete, according to the council that carried it out.

Ryhall Road in Stamford has been closed overnight between the Stamford Hospital roundabout and Stamford Retail Park since September 8.

But shortly before 9am today (Monday, October 20) the roadworks were completed.

The stretch of Ryhall Road that has been rebuilt runs from the hospital roundabout to Stamford Retail Park and McDonald's. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for roads, undertook the work along with the upgrading of pedestrian crossings.

Ryhall Road could be subject to more traffic if plans for 1,350 homes at Stamford North receives approval.

Back in January 2023 the applicant, GummerLeathes, submitted a request to receive outline planning permission from South Kesteven District Council. This is still awaiting determination.

If the outline permission is approved, detailed planning permission will then be sought by the developer.