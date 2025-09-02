Home   Stamford   News   Article

A1 near Wittering turn off partially blocked after van crashes into ditch

By Martyna Wiecha
martyna.wiecha@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:06, 02 September 2025
 | Updated: 10:26, 02 September 2025

A major carriageway was partially blocked after a van went into a ditch.

Officers were on the scene of the crash on the A1, near the Wittering turn off, at about 9am today.

Lane one was partially blocked, with delays stretching as far north as Carpenter’s Lodge, near Stamford.

A van has gone into a ditch on the A1, near the Wittering turn off. Picture: Google Maps
It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

Cambridgeshire Police has been approached for comment.

