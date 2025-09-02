A1 near Wittering turn off partially blocked after van crashes into ditch
Published: 10:06, 02 September 2025
| Updated: 10:26, 02 September 2025
A major carriageway was partially blocked after a van went into a ditch.
Officers were on the scene of the crash on the A1, near the Wittering turn off, at about 9am today.
Lane one was partially blocked, with delays stretching as far north as Carpenter’s Lodge, near Stamford.
It is unclear if anyone has been injured.
Cambridgeshire Police has been approached for comment.