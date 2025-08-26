A man charged with the rape and sexual assaults of "vulnerable" women at a care home in the Stamford area has appeared in court.

Joshua Wesley Springer, 35, was charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual activity against three women with mental health conditions, Lincolnshire Police said.

Lincoln Crown Court

Springer, of Cornstall Buildings, Stamford, appeared before Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight at Lincoln Crown Court this morning (Tuesday).

He spoke only to confirm his name and no pleas were entered.

Paul Raudnitz KC, representing the prosecution, asked for the plea and trial preparation hearing to be adjourned until November.

Judge Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on November 18 before Judge James House KC.

On that occasion Springer, who also goes by the surname Kearney, will be asked to enter pleas to the allegations he faces.

The case was listed for a provisional trial date beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on January 19 next year. The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Springer, who was represented by defence barrister Anna Soubry, was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

Judge Sjolin Knight also made a court order which prevents the name and address of the care home being published to protect the anonymity of the complainants.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson previously said Springer was initially arrested and bailed in June following a report of a woman being sexually assaulted at the home.

The spokesperson said the police investigation was continuing.