A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm during a town centre attack.

The 24-year-old was questioned by police following a violent incident in Broad Street, Stamford, at about 12.30am on Sunday morning.

The victim of the attack was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and a police cordon around the crime scene was guarded by an officer throughout Sunday morning.

The crime scene in Broad Street, Stamford

Police have now released the suspect on bail pending further investigation.

Officers want witnesses or anyone with information to contact the investigating officer if they haven’t already.

People should phone 101 quoting incident 11 of Sunday, May 4, or visit the 101 service online.