A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a van.

The 44-year-old woman from Helpston was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge following the accident on the A47 between Thorney and Thorney Toll shortly before 11am yesterday (Tuesday, October 28).

A 50-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving having taken drugs, and causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released on police bail until January 22.

Police have iissued an appeal

Sgt Jake Howard said: “There was lots of traffic in the area at the time, so I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it to get in touch with us.”

The crash involved an orange motorbike and a white Volkswagen LT Flatbed van.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should use reference incident 147 of October 28 and report it through the Cambridgeshire Police force website.