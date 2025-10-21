A man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation.

Emergency services were called to an address on Foundry Road in Stamford shortly before 1.10am today (Tuesday, October 21), following a report that a man had been injured.

Police in Foundry Road, Stamford, after a suspected murder. Photo: Iliffe Media

Officers found a 67-year-old man in a second floor property; he was seriously injured and was given immediate emergency medical treatment, but the man died.

A 36-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Mel Rooke, senior investigating officer, said: “As our investigation starts our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the victim.

“We expect officers will be at the location for the next few days. I’m sure this incident will be of concern and upset within the local community; we’ll do all we can to limit any disruption."

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information that will assist the investigation.

“At this stage we are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Foundry Road between midnight and 2am on Tuesday, October 21, and may have seen or heard anything to get in touch,” a statement said.

If you can help call the non-emergency number 101, email force.control@lincs.police.uk or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at CrimeStoppers-uk.org, quoting incident 14 of October 21.