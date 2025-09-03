A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted another man and a police officer.

Officers were called to Ryhall Road in Stamford yesterday (Tuesday, September 2) after reports of an incident that started in the Markham Retail Park, near Sainsbury’s.

Police are investigating after a crash and an assault. Photo: Iliffe Media

The drivers of two cars, a silver Ford Focus and a white Seat Ibiza, were involved.

An eye-witness told LincsOnline he saw the driver of one of the cars ram the other’s vehicle while travelling on Ryhall Road towards Stamford, before he got out and approached the second driver, who was still seated.

The witness said he saw the man being punched through the car window before a hammer was used to hit the windscreen.

“It was absolutely awful,” the witness said. “There were quite a few people around and a lot of people screaming.”

Police said a man was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

They said a second man, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of assault, driving while impaired through drugs, and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody.

Ryhall Road was reopened at about 5pm yesterday.