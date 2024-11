Police made an arrest in Stamford town centre this morning.

Officers in a police car and a van descended on Red Lion Square at about 11.30am on Wednesday, November 27.

A 48-year-old male was then arrested on suspicion of breaching his police bail conditions.

Police were parked in Red Lion Square in Stamford before the arrest

