Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man arrested in suspicion of sexual assault by Cambridgeshire Police at address in Barnack

By Andrew Brookes
-
andrew.brookes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:31, 07 July 2025

A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police attended an incident in a village on Friday afternoon (July 4).

Officers were called out to an address in Uffington Road, Barnack at about 2pm following reports of threats of violence.

Police made an arrest in Barnack on Friday July 4
Police made an arrest in Barnack on Friday July 4

A man in his 30s from Wisbech was then arrested.

He has been released on bail until October 4 while investigations into the sexual assault allegations continue.

Crime Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Andrew Brookes
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE