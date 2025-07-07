Man arrested in suspicion of sexual assault by Cambridgeshire Police at address in Barnack
Published: 10:31, 07 July 2025
A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police attended an incident in a village on Friday afternoon (July 4).
Officers were called out to an address in Uffington Road, Barnack at about 2pm following reports of threats of violence.
A man in his 30s from Wisbech was then arrested.
He has been released on bail until October 4 while investigations into the sexual assault allegations continue.