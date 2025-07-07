A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police attended an incident in a village on Friday afternoon (July 4).

Officers were called out to an address in Uffington Road, Barnack at about 2pm following reports of threats of violence.

A man in his 30s from Wisbech was then arrested.

He has been released on bail until October 4 while investigations into the sexual assault allegations continue.