A 49-year-old man will appear in court faces with two public order charges.

Martin Simpson, of no fixed abode, is accused in both charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Both alleged incidents happened in Stamford in the last couple of months — the first on May 7 and the second on June 17.

He has been bailed to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 17.

One of the conditions of his bail is that he must not enter Stamford.