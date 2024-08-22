Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

North Yorkshire man charged with drink driving after police in Rutland pulled over driver on A6003 near Oakham

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:34, 22 August 2024

A man accused of drink driving will appear in court.

Police officers in Rutland stopped a car on the A6003 near Oakham just before 10pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 21).

After providing a roadside breath sample, the driver was arrested.

Police news
Police news

William Welsh, 26, of Mallard Walk in Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while his alcohol level was above the limit.

He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on September 6.


Courts Crime Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE