North Yorkshire man charged with drink driving after police in Rutland pulled over driver on A6003 near Oakham
A man accused of drink driving will appear in court.
Police officers in Rutland stopped a car on the A6003 near Oakham just before 10pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 21).
After providing a roadside breath sample, the driver was arrested.
William Welsh, 26, of Mallard Walk in Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while his alcohol level was above the limit.
He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on September 6.