A man has been charged with murder.

Andrew Greengrass, 36, of Foundry Road, Stamford, has been charged tonight by Lincolnshire Police with murder, following his arrest and the subsequent investigation.

Police in Foundry Road, Stamford, after a suspected murder. Photo: Iliffe Media

Nigel Booth, also of Foundry Road, was found in a first floor flat in the early hours of Tuesday with serious injuries and despite the efforts of emergency services, he died.

Greengrass has been refused bail and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 24).

Detective Inspector Mel Rooke, senior investigating officer, said: “I am very grateful to the people who have come forward and have helped with our inquires. I appreciate it is an unsettling time for those involved or who live within the local community.

“I hope today's charge is welcomed and ask people not to speculate what has happened due to the ongoing criminal proceedings at court.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Nigel.”