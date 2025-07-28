A man has been charged with sex assaults at a care home for the elderly.

Police officers received a report on June 19 that a vulnerable elderly woman had been sexually assaulted at a care home in the Stamford area.

A suspect was identified, arrested and later bailed while inquiries continued.

Joshua Kearney has appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Following ongoing police investigations, Joshua Kearney, 35, of Cornstall Buildings, Stamford, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of multiple offences.

He was charged last night (Sunday, July 27) with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual activity with a mentally disordered woman.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (Monday, July 28) and has been remanded into custody for a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on August 26.

Police are not naming the care home at this stage in case victims are identified. Victims of sexual assaults are given anonymity for life.

The victims and their families are being supported by trained officers, and the police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has been the victim of rape or sexual assault, or who is aware of an assault, is urged to come forward as soon as possible and either call 101 or report the offence online at lincs.police.uk.

Support is available for victims of rape or sexual assault, with details of help on the police website.