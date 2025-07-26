A man in his 30s has died following a ‘fatal’ collision.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the incident took place in Ketton yesterday (Friday, July 25) at 7.20pm.

The man, who was driving a black Vauxhall Astra, collided with a tree and his car later set alight.

The man sadly died on the scene

When Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service arrived at the scene, the man had been pulled from the car by a member of the public.

The driver was sadly pronounced dead on the scene.

It is believed the car was travelling on Ketton Road, travelling on the A6121 between Ketton and North Luffenham.

DS Jack Cornick from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We have an account from one witness, but we know this black Astra was driving behind another car.

“I’d like to speak to the driver of that car to see whether they have any helpful information about the collision.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who saw the Astra as it was leaving Ketton and who may have dashcam footage of the car.

“Any small piece of information may be helpful.

“Please contact us by submitting information online via the force website making a road traffic incident report to Leicestershire Police or by calling 101, quoting incident number 699 of 25 July.”