A man has been handed a fine after his rubbish was found dumped on the side of the road - despite promises from a supposed waste carrier it would be disposed of properly.

Four bin bags, a bag for life and an old pillow were left at the side of the road near Aslackby.

The owner of the rubbish had been promised it would be disposed of properly - however it was flytipped in the countryside.

The flytipping near Aslackby

South Kesteven District Council officers identified the owner from the contents of the waste and issued them with a £300 fine.

A spokesperson for the district council said: “We identified and interviewed the householder, who had allowed his waste to be taken away without making the necessary checks.

“The incident, which shows a profound disrespect for both the environment and residents, could easily have been avoided and we would encourage the public to be both vigilant in reporting details of these crimes to us, and in ensuring they make the appropriate checks when choosing a private operator to take away their refuse.

“A genuine business will always be happy to provide their licence details.”

The latest penalty follows an incident earlier this year of rubbish left in a lay-by near Grantham which resulted in a £1,000 fixed penalty notice after South Kesteven District Council tracked them down.

To check if a waste carrier is genuine, call 03708 506 506 or check the register by visiting https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers .

Anyone who spots an illegal tip should report it online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping.

Or call 01476 406080.



