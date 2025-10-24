A 36-year-old man has this morning (Friday, October 24) appeared in court charged with murder.

Emergency services were called to a first floor flat in Foundry Road, Stamford just before 1.10am on Tuesday (October 21) and found Nigel Booth, 67, seriously injured. He was given medical treatment but died.

Lincolnshire Police last night charged Andrew Greengrass, of Foundry Road, with the murder of Mr Booth.

Police in Foundry Road, Stamford, after a suspected murder. Photo: Iliffe Media

Greengrass appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

No pleas were entered and the case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court, where it will be listed for a plea and trial preparation hearing, and a provisional trial date.

There was no application for bail and Greengrass was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

Det Insp Mel Rooke, senior investigating officer, has urged people not speculate about what happened.

He added: "I am very grateful to the people who have come forward and have helped with our inquires.

"I appreciate it is an unsettling time for those involved or who live within the local community.”