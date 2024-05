A man suffered minor injuries after being attacked by an unaccompanied dog.

A police officer was called to the incident in Kesteven Road, Stamford, at around 7.35pm on Tuesday evening.

A member of the public had reported being scratched by the dog.

Police

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 408 of May 14.