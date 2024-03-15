A Stamford man who began sexually abusing a boy nearly 30 years ago has been jailed – after the victim’s family made an audio recording of him admitting his crimes.

Anthony Moore committed the abuse between 1994 and 1998, while living in the Charnwood area. His crimes came to light in 2022 when his victim – now an adult – told police about what had happened.

When interviewed by detectives from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit’s non-recent team, he initially denied the claims. However, he then answered ‘no comment’ to all further questions when an audio recording made by people known to the victim was played to him, in which he could be heard admitting what he was alleged to have done.

Anthony Moore

He was subsequently charged with seven counts of indecent assault on boy under the age of 16 years and five counts of gross indecency with a boy under 16 years of age. He pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on 14 July last year.

Yesterday (Thursday, March 14) at Leicester Crown Court, the 58-year-old was sentenced to 10 years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Moore, of Lonsdale Road in Stamford was made subject to a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a lifetime restraining order forbidding contact with the victim.

Detective Constable Aisling McPhillips, the officer in the case, said: “Moore was an adult when the abuse began – and the victim was a child. The abuse started nearly 30 years ago and I’m certain he thought his crimes would never come to light.

“However, his victim has shown great courage in reporting what happened to police, meaning that Moore is now serving time in prison for what he did and I hope he can continue to move on with his life.

“I also hope this case serves as an example to any other victims of non-recent sexual abuse that it’s never too late to report things to police and that we will endeavour to bring those responsible to justice.”

Further information on these services and details on who to contact if you have been a victim of a sexual offence can be found by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences.