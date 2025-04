A man died on the A47 shortly after getting out of a vehicle parked in a lay-by.

The pedestrian was struck at 9.55pm on Sunday (April 20) near the junction with Russel Hill at Thornhaugh.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police said a grey Audi and a grey Citroen were both involved.

Police accident sign.

The man in his 30s died at the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101 quoting Op Kingsway.