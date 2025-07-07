A drink driver was stopped after police received reports of a vehicle doing ‘handbrake turns’ on a town road.

Jonathan Woods - who had not passed his driving test and had no insurance - has been banned from the roads after making the ‘frankly ridiculous decision’ to get behind the wheel in Stamford.

Boston Magistrates' Court

Boston magistrates were told the 22-year-old decided to buy a crate of Stella Artois lager after having a ‘bad day’.

“It was 9.40pm on Tuesday, June 17 when police were asked to attend Station Road following reports of an Astra doing handbrake turns,” prosecutor Shelley Wilson said.

“They found the Astra and found Mr Woods clearly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

“He had a provisional licence and no valid insurance.”

Kitchen worker Woods gave a reading of 46 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

“When he sobered up he was interviewed by police and gave a full admission to the three charges brought before him,” Ms Wilson continued.

“He said he’d had some bad news and went to town to buy a crate of Stella beer.

“He said he drank two cans and attempted to drive along station road when he drove too fast and crashed into a kerb.”

In defence, Daven Naghen said Woods - who suffers from anxiety, depression and ADHD - had already scrapped the Astra, which he described as a ‘responsible action to remove any temptation’.

“He had some bad news which led him to think ‘I’ll have a drink’,” he continued.

“After having two cans he made the bad decision to get behind the wheel.

“He is a young man of 22. Research shows the male brain doesn’t fully develop until 25. perhaps there’s some naivety here.”

Woods, who is able to keep his job following his ban, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance when he appeared in court on Wednesday (July 2).

Chairman of the bench Robert Skinner told Woods: “You made a very foolish and frankly ridiculous decision as you didn’t have a specific destination in mind.

“You do seem genuinely remorseful.”

Woods, of Elizabeth Road, was banned from driving for 12 months, which can be reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a drink driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £350 and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge plus £85 costs.