A housing association has defended its decision to cut back a garden hedgerow.

Robin Hakes claims the hedge bordering his home in King’s Cliffe had been untouched for decades before contractors cut it back last week.

He fears the work has destroyed an important wildlife habitat which often attracts birds and squirrels to his garden.

The hedge before (left) and after.

Northamptonshire Rural Housing Association (NRHA) says the hedge had to be cut back because it was damaging neighbouring properties.

Robin, of Millwood Way, said: “The hedge was full of wildlife. The housing association says it needed managing but I’ve lived here for 25 years and it’s only now they’ve decided something needs doing.

“I have bad mental health issues and the back garden is my sanctuary. I was promised it would only be trimmed, not cut like this.”

The hedge is a haven for birds and wildlife.

The NRHA manages the Millwood Way properties on behalf of East Midlands Housing (EMH), which it says owns the land and hedge.

People living in nearby Oak Way complained in spring last year that the overgrowth was damaging their fences and sheds.

The work was scheduled for last week to avoid disturbing any nesting birds.

A spokesperson for NRHA said: “The hedge was covered with ivy which needed to be removed. It had taken over and was going to kill the hedge. Removing the ivy will allow the hedge to rejuvenate and come back better and stronger, and cutting it back will send new growth out, which will help improve the wildlife in the next 12 months.

A squirrel in the tree.

“Our other residents on Millwood Way were very happy with the work and the contractors received positive comments and thanks from the private residents too.

“We will now be able to carry out an annual inspection on the area to ensure it remains clear and benefits the local area.”

Mr Hakes insists he was told during a telephone conversation that the hedge would only be trimmed.

The NRHA spokesperson added: “We’ve been in regular contact with residents on Millwood Way by phone and email to ensure they were aware of what works would be done, by who and when. This included an email sent in October letting them know the hedge would be cut back to around two metres high, as per the tree surgeon’s recommendation.

“We made it clear that we would follow the tree surgeon’s advice on how much to cut back to ensure the hedge could grow back.

“Our grounds maintenance contractor also spoke to the residents on the day the hedge was cut, to ensure they understood what work was happening and the reason for it.”