Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A43 near Deene in East Northamptonshire
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to a crash on the A43 near Deene just after 8.10am this morning (Thursday, July 25).
It involved a van, car and motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital.
The road was closed in both directions between Bulwick and Weldon for a number of hours and has now reopened.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident 97 of July 25.