Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man taken to hospital after incident in Stamford park

By Victoria Fear
-
victoria.fear@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:10, 30 March 2025

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in a park.

Emergency services were called to The Meadows in Stamford just before 4pm yesterday (Saturday, March 29) after concerns were raised for a man’s safety.

Police and paramedics attended the incident to help the man.

Stamford Meadows
Stamford Meadows

A force spokesman said: “Just before 4pm yesterday (Saturday March 29) police were alerted to reports of concerns for the safety for a man in a public park in Stamford.

“Police officers and EMAS attended and assisted the man who needed medical treatment and hospital transportation for injuries, which are not believed to be serious.”

Health Human Interest Lincs Homepage Stamford Victoria Fear
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE