A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in a park.

Emergency services were called to The Meadows in Stamford just before 4pm yesterday (Saturday, March 29) after concerns were raised for a man’s safety.

Police and paramedics attended the incident to help the man.

A force spokesman said: “Just before 4pm yesterday (Saturday March 29) police were alerted to reports of concerns for the safety for a man in a public park in Stamford.

“Police officers and EMAS attended and assisted the man who needed medical treatment and hospital transportation for injuries, which are not believed to be serious.”