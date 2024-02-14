A man has been charged with drink driving and failing to stop after several cars were damaged in a crash.

Police were called to the scene at Radcliffe Road in Stamford just before 10pm on Friday last week (February 9).

Soon Seng Lam, 45, of St Leonard’s Street in Stamford was subsequently arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the limit, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report an accident.

A Mini Cooper was one of the cars damaged in Radcliffe Road, Stamford

He has been granted unconditional bail and will appear in court at a later date.

No one was injured in the crash.