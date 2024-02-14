Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford man charged with drink driving after Mini damaged in Radcliffe Road crash

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:05, 14 February 2024
 | Updated: 11:06, 14 February 2024

A man has been charged with drink driving and failing to stop after several cars were damaged in a crash.

Police were called to the scene at Radcliffe Road in Stamford just before 10pm on Friday last week (February 9).

Soon Seng Lam, 45, of St Leonard’s Street in Stamford was subsequently arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the limit, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report an accident.

A Mini Cooper was one of the cars damaged in Radcliffe Road, Stamford
A Mini Cooper was one of the cars damaged in Radcliffe Road, Stamford

He has been granted unconditional bail and will appear in court at a later date.

No one was injured in the crash.

Courts Crime Lincs Homepage Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE