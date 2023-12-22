A man’s photo has been released by police in relation to the assault of two people.

Officers investigating an attack outside Mama Liz’s in Stamford have now obtained a clear image of a person they wish to speak to about the crime.

Two men in their 20s were assaulted outside the North Street venue on November 18.

Police want to speak to this man in relation to an assault in North Street, Stamford

One man victim was punched in the face causing a broken jaw, and the other was attacked and ended up with a broken elbow. They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

Do you recognise this man?

Anyone who can help identify the man in the photo or his whereabouts should contact DC Jenny Moore by emailing Jenny.moore@lincs.police.uk or by calling 01476 403398.

Quote crime reference number 23000716185.